BREAKING IN FLATBUSH: NYPD Makes Arrest In Friday Night Hate Attack On Jewish Teen

The NYPD has just made an arrest in this past Friday nights unprovoked attack on a Jewish teen in Flatbush.

Sources tell YWN that the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday morning. The charges will be released shortly. Additionally, YWN has learned the suspect is a minor, and his identity may not be released.

As YWN had reported, the victim was walking on Avenue L and E. 32nd at about 10:30 pm, when he was randomly punched him in the face.

The same suspect attempted to attack another teen on Nostrand Ave and Kings Highway a few minutes later.

Thanks to the work of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Brooklyn South Chief Kemper, the 63 Precinct, NYPD Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Richie Taylor, and the work of Flatbush Shomrim, the suspect was arrested.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

VIDEO BELOW VIA FLATBUSH SCOOP: Victim of Friday night hate crime thanks NYPD and Shomrim for their assistance. This video was taken at the event held on Wednesday between community leaders and the NYPD. As the victim was speaking, Detectives were already tracking every move of the suspect, and were waiting to make the arrest.

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)