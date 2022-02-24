NYPD Commissioner Hosts Meeting Of Jewish Community leaders To Discuss Recent Hate Crimes [PHOTOS]

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hosted a small gathering of Jewish community leaders at Police Headquarters on Tuesday evening, February 22nd. Inspector Richie Taylor introduced everyone to the Police Commissioner, who warmly greeted each participant. Other Department Brass there included First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban and Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

The meeting served as an opportunity for Commissioner Sewell to hear directly from community leaders about concerns and current events within the Jewish community.

Inspector Taylor spoke about community partnership and the recent hate crimes which occurred on Friday evening and acknowledged Bob Moskowitz, leader of the Flatbush Shomrim for their swift work on the case and thanked the Hate Crimes Task Force for making a timely arrest.

Police Commissioner Sewell pledged to continue the close working relationship between the NYPD and community organizations like the Shomrim safety patrols.

First Deputy Commissioner Caban spoke about his close working relationship with the Jewish community for many years while in Brooklyn North. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey spoke about his close working relationship with the Jewish community while in Brooklyn South and they both pledged to continue the dialogue and echoing the Police Commissioner, ensured that police services will be provided at the highest level possible.

