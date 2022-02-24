ADDICTED: 6 in 10 Say They “Can’t Cope” Without Their Smartphone

If you feel like you just can’t live without your smartphone, you’re unfortunately not alone. A recent survey has found that 6 in 10 people say they “can’t cope” with being separated from their precious cellular devices.

The survey found that just 30% of people are even willing to leave their homes without it. But even amongst those people, they are almost completely dependent on their smartphones when they do take it.

68% of survey respondents said they need their phones to take pictures, 64% said they must have it to check the time, and 62% said they need it to check the weather, and 13% even admitted being unable to figure out the way to work without a phone.

This modern “need” for a smartphone has also been leaving people feeling anxious when their phone isn’t around or when they have a low battery.

55% of survey respondents said that running out of battery is a “nightmare scenario,” and 1 in 8 people said a dying battery gives them anxiety.

Furthermore, there’s not much that smartphone users find more stressful than the loss of their phones.

48% of respondents said it would be “very upsetting” if they lost their phone. That’s more than the number of people who said they’d be very upset if they lost their bank card (46%), their car keys (40%), or even their wedding ring (25%).

Perhaps it’s time to ask: does your smartphone serve you or are you serving the behemothic corporations who love your addiction to their devices?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)