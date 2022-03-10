IT NEVER ENDS: TSA to Extend Mask Mandate Through April 18

The TSA will extend its mask mandate for airports, planes, buses and rail systems after consulting with the CDC, according to an administration official and a TSA official. The directive applying to all public transportation and transit hubs had been set to expire on March 18 and now will stay in effect through April 18.

In the interim, the officials say the CDC, which debuted its heavily relaxed mask guidance late last month as COVID rates plunge across the country, will work with government agencies to help inform a revised framework for when, and under which circumstances, masks should be required in public transit.

“This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science,” the administration official said. “We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”

(AP)