PETIRA OF THE GADOL HADOR – MARAN HAGAON HARAV CHAIM KANIEVSKY

It is with tremendous anguish that we inform you of the petirah of the Sar HaTorah, Maran HaRav Chaim Kanievsky. He was 94.
Hatzolah rushed to his home on Friday afternoon after the gadol hador suffered a massive heart attack. Hatzolah members worked valiantly to revive his, but were sadly unsuccessful.
Rav Chaim was widely recognized for decades as the preeminent Gaon HaDor and the model of a one shakul b’torah day and night. The gadol famously finished kol hatorah kulah each year, making a siyum each erev pesach.
Hundreds of thousands of people sought his Brachos, advice and guidance over his lifetime, and he was the first person to be turned to in times of crisis and pain.
It appears that the Levaya will be held on Sunday.
HaRav Chaim Kanievsky was born on January 8, 1928, in Pinsk, Second Polish Republic, to HaRav Yaakov Yisrael Kanievsky, known as the “Steipler Gaon”, and Rebbitzen Miriam Karelitz, sister of the Chazon Ish. He married Rebbitzen Batsheva Elyashiv, daughter of the late Posek Hador, Hagaon HaRav Yosef Sholom Eliashiv. She was Niftar in 2011.
In his youth, he was known as a brilliant child prodigy who had a photographic memory for Torah and could elucidate complicated rabbinic teachings, despite his youth.
מיתת צדיקים מכפרת – who knows why we needed such a great kaporoh?
Av Beni Yisrael
Amud of Kelal
Rosh
Keter shel Torah
Ish Anav
Saddik of our Generation
WHO ARE WE DOING TO RUN TO NOW TO INTERCEDE ON OUR BEHALF TO SHAARY SHAMAIM.
WE ARE LEFT ABONDONED
BDE A huge loss for Klal Yisroel
זכרונו לברכה
Hashem Yeracheim Aleinu!
Today marks the end of an era.
Reb Chaim Zecher Tzadik Vekadosh Levracha was an amazing source of connection for Klall Yisroel and Hashem.
He was so disconnected from gashmiyus and was just a pure walking Sefer Torah that gave himself over to Klall Yisroel.
I had a story…
When I was eating a seudah in his house I asked what bracha do we make on schnitzel, Reb Chaim asked “vos iz schnitzel, inch veist nisht vos dos iz”
בּרוך דיין האמת
Words cannot capture the essence of this colossal tragic loss;
Safe to assume that Rav Yitzchok Kolodetsky shlita shall become the next address for people who need advice just like his Rebbetzen has filled the gaping void 10&1/2 years ago on שלישי של סוכות, but clearly this shall be way larger than life shoes to fill.
ברוך דיין האמת
We lost our leader! Woe unto us!
Gosh, to think that the levaya will wait for Sunday! Yikes!
with the world potential at the cusp of a world war this is really scary, for Klal Yisroel to lose its absolute Gadol Hador.
BDE what an indescribable loss for Klal Yisroel.
עיני עיני ירדה דמעות😢😭
יתומים היינו ואין אב
NOW ITS OFFICIAL: DARK TIMES SEEM TO BE IN THE CARDS FOR KLAL YISROEL. NOW IS THE TIME TO START DAVENING.