PETIRA OF THE GADOL HADOR – MARAN HAGAON HARAV CHAIM KANIEVSKY

16

It is with tremendous anguish that we inform you of the petirah of the Sar HaTorah, Maran HaRav Chaim Kanievsky. He was 94.

Hatzolah rushed to his home on Friday afternoon after the gadol hador suffered a massive heart attack. Hatzolah members worked valiantly to revive his, but were sadly unsuccessful.

Rav Chaim was widely recognized for decades as the preeminent Gaon HaDor and the model of a one shakul b’torah day and night. The gadol famously finished kol hatorah kulah each year, making a siyum each erev pesach.

Hundreds of thousands of people sought his Brachos, advice and guidance over his lifetime, and he was the first person to be turned to in times of crisis and pain.

It appears that the Levaya will be held on Sunday.

HaRav Chaim Kanievsky was born on January 8, 1928, in Pinsk, Second Polish Republic, to HaRav Yaakov Yisrael Kanievsky, known as the “Steipler Gaon”, and Rebbitzen Miriam Karelitz, sister of the Chazon Ish. He married Rebbitzen Batsheva Elyashiv, daughter of the late Posek Hador, Hagaon HaRav Yosef Sholom Eliashiv. She was Niftar in 2011.

In his youth, he was known as a brilliant child prodigy who had a photographic memory for Torah and could elucidate complicated rabbinic teachings, despite his youth.

FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW


  2. No please
    😭
    😭
    Av Beni Yisrael
    Amud of Kelal
    Rosh
    Keter shel Torah
    Ish Anav
    Saddik of our Generation

    WHO ARE WE DOING TO RUN TO NOW TO INTERCEDE ON OUR BEHALF TO SHAARY SHAMAIM.
    WE ARE LEFT ABONDONED
    😩😭
    BDE

  5. Hashem Yeracheim Aleinu!
    Today marks the end of an era.
    Reb Chaim Zecher Tzadik Vekadosh Levracha was an amazing source of connection for Klall Yisroel and Hashem.
    He was so disconnected from gashmiyus and was just a pure walking Sefer Torah that gave himself over to Klall Yisroel.

    I had a story…
    When I was eating a seudah in his house I asked what bracha do we make on schnitzel, Reb Chaim asked “vos iz schnitzel, inch veist nisht vos dos iz”

  7. Words cannot capture the essence of this colossal tragic loss;
    Safe to assume that Rav Yitzchok Kolodetsky shlita shall become the next address for people who need advice just like his Rebbetzen has filled the gaping void 10&1/2 years ago on שלישי של סוכות, but clearly this shall be way larger than life shoes to fill.