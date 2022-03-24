WATCH: HaRav Zilberstein Meets With Police Who Secured HaRav Chaim’s Mittah

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, the brother-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, met with the police officers who guarded the mittah of the Gadol HaDor at the levaya on Sunday.

The meeting, which took place at HaRav Zilberstein’s Beis Medrash in Bnei Brak, was the initiative of Rav Erez Sabad, the Rav of the central Border Police unit.

During the meeting, HaRav Zilberstein spoke about the greatness and kedushah of HaRav Chaim, z’tl, and on the great zechus that the policemen were zocheh to secure the mittah. He also thanked them for their efforts in guarding the public in general and the exceptional security at the levaya, which greatly contributed to kavod HaTorah.

“My dear Jews – know that the sechar of the shotrim is that of the Sanhedrin,” Rav Zilberstein said. “The first Sanhedrin were from the shotrei Yisrael (officers of Israel). I want to bless you that you’ll be part of the Sanhedrin.”

