A 20-year-old Chareidi man from Modiin Illit was killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 446 on Sunday.

The motorcycle apparently slipped on the road and the driver was killed instantly.

The niftar’s friend, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, was severely injured.

Emergency medical forces administered first aid at the scene and evacuated him to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer Hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)