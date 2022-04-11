2 Shuvu Banim Members Shot Near Shechem, Kever Yosef Vandalized For 2nd Time

Two members of Rabbi Eliezer Berland’s group of followers were shot in the early hours of Monday morning as they were returning home from visiting Kever Yosef HaTzadik in Shechem, which was vandalized and set on fire by Palestinians on Motzei Shabbos.

The two went to see the damage at the kever without coordinating with the IDF, breaking through an unmanned checkpoint. On their way home to Jerusalem, they made a wrong turn into an Arab village. They quickly made a U-turn but not before an Arab opened fire on their car. The driver was shot three times but managed to escape the village and drive to a manned checkpoint, where IDF soldiers administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The driver is in moderate condition and the passenger is in light condition.

The IDF stated: “The two arrived at an unmanned checkpoint at one of the entrances to Shechem, broke through it and entered the city. After a short time, they arrived at another checkpoint with gunshot wounds. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

Following the shooting incident, Palestinians vandalized the kever for the second night in a row, as can be seen in the video below:

A video of the Palestinians entering the site on Motzei Shabbos:

