ALERT: Traffic Closures In Brooklyn Due To Marathon

Thousands of runners are flooding the streets Sunday for the 10th annual Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon.

There are many closures to accommodate the 26.2-mile race. The route begins in Williamsburg, continues through Crown Heights and Gravesend (Flatbush) and ends in Prospect Park.

Parts of major thoroughfares will be blocked off, including Bedford Ave. and Kent Ave. in Williamsburg, Flushing Ave. near the Navy Yards, various streets in Dumbo including Front St. and Water St., Flatbush Ave. in Prospect Heights and large parts of Eastern Parkway and Ocean Parkway.

See the full list of street closures below:

(CLICK ON IMAGE TO ENLARGE)