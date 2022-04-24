MAILBAG: Disaster For Many El Al Passengers Returning From Israel To NY

Dear Editor,

I am writing this email out of sheer frustration about how I was treated today by El Al. My family and I were on flight LY27 scheduled to leave at 12:30AM Monday morning (Sunday night). It then got changed to 4:45AM, and now to 6:00AM. Making matters even worse, is that I and many others had already checked out of our apartments and hotel rooms that we rented for Pesach. We literally have no where to go. El Al has no call center, and no one to talk to. There is a joke of a WhatsApp business account that sends “auto replies” and does absolutely nothing to assist frustrated travelers.

It’s now 1:00AM, and I am spending the night with my family in the airport. Friends of mine managed to get places to spend the night in Yerushalayim, and were unable to get Tenders to drive them to the airport at 3:00AM. They will need to take 3 taxies instead.

And want the kicker? On one of the emails from El Al (written in the most horrific English I have ever read) there is an attachment. Guess what the attachment is? The email addresses and cell phone numbers of most of the passengers on the flight!

I am appalled at this dangerous breach of security.

And if you are wondering, the answer is no. This is not the only flight delayed for many hours without any reason given. How does El Al expect to keep their clients satisfied? Definitely not like this, when we have many alternate airlines to choose from now.

The worst thing is the lack of normal communication with passengers left (literally) in the dark. Maybe I’ll spend my night emailing my fellow passengers – now that El AL was kind enough to provide me with that information.

Heads need to roll at El Al.

Name withheld upon request

