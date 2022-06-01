WATCH: Frum Reporter Jake Turx Questions Top Advisor Over Biden’s Disastrous Poll Numbers

Frum White House reporter Jake Turx on Tuesday Director of the National Economic Council – a top Biden administration post – over the president’s communication with the American people.

“If the president is communicating effectively, how do you explain and make sense of his low poll numbers?” Turx asked Deese during a White House press briefing.

Turx’s question came after poll tracking firm FiveThirtyEight showed that President Biden’s average approval rating is 40.9% – the lowest of any president at this point in their presidencies dating back to 1945.

“I will just say this,” Deese responded. “The president always tasks us to focus on what are the right policy decisions and what are the right policy choices to try to advance an economy that has been his animating feature of what he wants to get to done for years. Which is how you build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, where working families have more opportunities.”

“We have made historic progress in that direction because of some of the hard and difficult policy choices that this president has made,” he continued. “But we now have to address this issue of rising prices. The president has been focused on that for some time. We need some help from Congress for some of the issues we’ve discussed.”

Former President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Gerald Ford all had lower average approval ratings that Biden at some point early in their presidencies, but Biden caught up with them – and has now surpassed them.

“Only 10% of Republicans and 28% of independents approve of President Biden, while 72% of Democrats still do,” an analysis by Reuters’ Ipsos polling, which found Biden at just a 36% approval rating said Tuesday.

“However, among Democrats Biden has seen a 10 point drop from two weeks ago when 82% approved of him, a driving factor for his lower overall approval rating,” it further noted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)