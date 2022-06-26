TEHILLIM: Rachmastrivka Rebbe Hospitalized And On Respirator

The Rachmastrivka Rebbe, HaRav Chai Yitzchok Isaac Twersky, was taken to the hospital on Friday night after suffering from difficulty breathing. The Rebbe was diagnosed with pneumonia, and has been placed on a respirator.

The Rebbe is a son of Rav Yochanan Twersky, the previous Rachmastrivka Rebbe zt”l, and a son-in-law of Rav Yaakov Yosef Twersky, the previous Skverer Rebbe.

The Rebbe is an internationally known tzaddik, who leads his bais medrash and kehillah in Boro Park, Brooklyn. He is the uncle of the other Rachmastrivka Rebbe in Jerusalem.

The tzibur is asked to to daven for Chai Yitzchok ben Esther Rivka bsoch sh’ar cholei Yisroel.

