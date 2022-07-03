Terminal 4 At JFK Airport Evacuated Due To “Security Incident”

Terminal 4 at JFK airport was evacuated due to a “security incident” on Sunday of Independence Day weekend.

A large police presence was on the scene.

In explaining the incident, the airport’s official Twitter account posted: “PAPD is currently investigating a security incident in Terminal 4. Please expect traffic delays and allow extra time for travel. Thank you for your patience.”

At 12:21 p.m., the airport said the security incident had been resolved.

“Earlier security incident has been cleared,” the airport tweeted. “Arrivals and departure level roadways at Terminal 4 have reopened. Please expect residual traffic delays and allow additional travel time.”

The details of the security incident were not made immediately available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)