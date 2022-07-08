CATSKILLS: Child Pulled From Swimming Pool In Fallsburg

A young child was pulled from a swimming pool in Fallsburg on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:45PM at Harmony Estates on Laurel Avenue. Catskills Hatzolah responded to the scene, and initially requested a chopper to airlift the child to a trauma center.

The child was instead transported by Hatzolah to a hospital.

Sources tell YWN that the child was initially not breathing and Hatzolah initially performed CPRM on the child. Bichasdei Hashem, the child was conscious and alert when transporting the child.

This is the second child to have nearly drowned in the Catskills in the past two days. On Thursday, YWN reported about an incident at Leisure Lake Estates in Swan Lake.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)