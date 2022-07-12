TRAGEDY IN FLORIDA: Jewish Teen From Riverdale R”L Dies In Scuba Diving Accident

A terrible tragedy occured in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that an 18-year-old boy from Riverdale was scuba diving in the Key Biscayne area, when an accident occured. The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted the victim to a hospital, but he was unfortunately Niftar.

Chesed Shel Emes of Florida was involved in ensuring proper Kavod Haniftar.

The victim was identified as Divi Hemoch Z”L, son of Avi and Aviva. The Levaya will be held at JFK Airport, and Kevura in Beit Shemesh.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)