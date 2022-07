A 7-year-old child was pulled from pool in Wesley Hills in Thursday afternoon.

A lifeguard did CPR and was Bichasdei Hashem successful. The child was alert and conscious a short while later.

The child was taken to Westchester Hospital by Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics for observation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)