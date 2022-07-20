NYC Delegation Travels To Israel, Meets With High Level Officials On Behalf Of Mayor Eric Adams [PHOTOS]

This past Friday, July 15th, five officials representing the Mayor’s Office of New York City returned from a week long trip in Israel missioned to build a stronger relationship between NYC and Israel. The delegation was led by Chief of Staff to Mayor Eric Adams, Frank Carone, Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, Joel Eisdorfer, NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, NYC International Affairs Commissioner Ed Mermelstein and Public Safety Senior Advisor Tim Pearson.

As the Adams Administration seeks new, innovative ways to strengthen ties with entities around the globe in an effort to help New York City grow, overseas trips such as this are vital to keeping with that growth.

The delegation had a very busy agenda which included attendance at the Israeli Presidential Residence for a historic ceremony in which Israeli President Isaac Herzog personally awarded United States President Joseph Biden with Israel’s highest award, the Presidential Medal of Honor.

The delegation also met with numerous Israeli ministers and diplomats including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, Israel’s Consul General to New York Asaf Zamir, Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy, the mayors of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Modin, Israel’s Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioner, the director of security of the Knesset, and executives of large corporations including tech leadership, food innovation, public safety, and others including Google and The Jerusalem Economic Development Company.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)