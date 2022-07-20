“YOU’VE SPUN YOUR LAST DREIDEL”: Armed Right-Wing Activist Threatens Ben Shapiro [SEE THE VIDEO]

Conservative media icon Ben Shapiro is being threatened by far right-wing activist Aidan Duncan, a member of the antisemitic “Groyper” movement.
“Alright, Ben Shapiro, you’ve spun your last dreidel,” Duncan said in a video before firing off three shots from a revolver at a gun range.
Duncan, who also goes by the name Smiley the Fren, posted the video on Instagram, but it has since been deleted.
In addition to being one of the most popular names in conservative media, Shapiro is also a frum Jew – a fact which some of his haters use to attack him.
“It’s not even Chanukah season, you idiot,” Shapiro said in response to the post.
“People have been telling the Jewish people that we’ve spun our proverbial last dreidel for over 2000 years,” noted David Bashevkin. “But here we are. Still spinning.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Far right-wing activist? Is that FJJ’s “askonim” pictures? Looks like just some punk kid to me.
“Right-Wing Activist”
🤡
Right Wing refers to his position on the Chicken.
Hashem will take care of us, and him, too!
Far right wing trump supporter no doubt
He looks like a nice guy…
DontMindMe: your post is wildly off-base and regrettable: Whether he’s a renowned activist or punk kid, a quick google search shows he is right wing, an anti-semite, and his group bashes mainstream conservatives for not being conservative and white-nationalist enough. Why do you need to defend the “right wing” movement to the point of apologizing for Jew-haters? On the other hand, if the article instead was about a politically-unaffiliated minority making the same comments, seems many on this site would jump to the conclusion he’s a democrat and use as proof democrats are anti-semites.
He looks like a dweeb speaking of dreidels and chanuka i bet shlomie from the marvelous midoss machine can probably knock him out with his “water” gun that he got for chanuka
@rt, what led you to make that guess? Looks like a black liberal woman to me!
Seriously speaking why is he allowed to keep the gun (s) after making threats like that?