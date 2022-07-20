“YOU’VE SPUN YOUR LAST DREIDEL”: Armed Right-Wing Activist Threatens Ben Shapiro [SEE THE VIDEO]

Conservative media icon Ben Shapiro is being threatened by far right-wing activist Aidan Duncan, a member of the antisemitic “Groyper” movement.

“Alright, Ben Shapiro, you’ve spun your last dreidel,” Duncan said in a video before firing off three shots from a revolver at a gun range.

Duncan, who also goes by the name Smiley the Fren, posted the video on Instagram, but it has since been deleted.

In addition to being one of the most popular names in conservative media, Shapiro is also a frum Jew – a fact which some of his haters use to attack him.

“It’s not even Chanukah season, you idiot,” Shapiro said in response to the post.

“People have been telling the Jewish people that we’ve spun our proverbial last dreidel for over 2000 years,” noted David Bashevkin. “But here we are. Still spinning.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)