JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT! Please Help Catskills Hatzalah Save Lives

Hatzalah needs no introduction. The dedicated volunteers ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of people vacationing in the Catskills each summer. This summer alone, Catskills Hatzalah has already responded to hundreds of emergencies, and saved many lives including drowning victims, serious car crashes, critical trauma victims, cardiac arrest victims, heart attacks, and numerous choking victims.

Their annual campaign ends in just a few hours.

What originally began in 1984 as a small group of volunteers responding to medical emergencies for a few hundred Jewish families vacationing each summer in the Fallsburg vicinity, has since blossomed into a full-time organization ensuring the safety of over 300 vacation colonies and summer camps spread across the Catskills region.

While Catskills Hatzalah is affiliated with other Hatzalah branches, the Catskills division remains independent and receives no outside financial support from any other Hatzalah branch or government agency. Catskills Hatzalah must raise funds annually to maintain the state-of-the-art garage, large ambulance fleet, modern radio system and lifesaving medical equipment – and ensure that the organization is ready and able to save lives all year long.

