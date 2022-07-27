TONIGHT IN FLATBUSH: The Annual ‘Q’ – Same Place, Same Seats

IF YOU HAVE TO ASK FOR MORE DETAILS, YOU WON’T UNDERSTAND…

Mosdos Zichron Erez (Monsey, NY) was established thirteen years ago under the leadership of HaRav Chaim Zev Levitan Shlita, and is dedicated to older Bais Medrash Bochurim who have chosen to pursue the path of Zevulon while rooted in the tents of Yissochor.

Boruch Hashem, they have had great Siyata D’shmayo in enabling these Bochurim to Shteig and face the world as Bnei Torah. Rabbi Levitan’s reputation in the Chinuch field and his warm and caring personality have led to the tremendous Hatzlocho of this wonderful Mosod.

This years raffle is quite unique as well… That Slingshot in the photo can be yours!

For those who cannot attend in person (perhaps due to COVID) and would like to contribute to this great cause, see below for the available options to donate.

