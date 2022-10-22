Report: Trump Kept Highly-Sensitive Docs on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago

The documents allegedly held illegally by former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago included some that outlined sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to a new report.

The report from the Washington Post states that at least one document related to Iran’s missile program and that people close to the investigation were highly concerned that if the documents wound up in the wrong hands, it could result in U.S. intelligence gathering methods to be exposed.

Sources told the Post that the documents relating to Iran and China are among the most sensitive documents seized by the FBI during its August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago.

It was previously reported that some of the documents taken from Trump’s estate are so sensitive that many high-level intelligence officials don’t have the security clearance necessary to view them.

The Wahsington Post also reported previously that at least one document outlined a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, though the outlet didn’t say which country it was about.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)