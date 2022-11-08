The Note That Netanyahu Left For Bennett On The PMO’s Desk

Regardless of people’s personal opinions of Prime Minister-elect Binyamin Netanyahu, he has certain qualities that everyone can agree on, with the most obvious being his determination, optimism, and belief in his success.

After Netanyahu ended his first term with a painful failure in 1999, he returned ten years later, ultimately becoming the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history. However, after his defeat over a year ago, many thought his political life was over for good.

But apparently not Netanyahu himself, He was so sure of his return that he left a note to his successor Naftali Bennett on the desk of the Prime Minister’s Office, saying: “I’ll be right back!” Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

אמר וקיים. הפתק של ביבי בלשכת רה"מ כשעזב. pic.twitter.com/2DE1D3edYP — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) November 5, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)