NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey Promoted To Chief Of Department

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who has been a long time friend of the Jewish community was promoted to Chief of Department by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Saturday December 3, 2022, making him the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD.

Chief Maddrey has been a great friend of the Jewish community and has visited the community many times.

Chief Maddrey told YWN “I’ve seen the great work done by leaders of the Jewish community first-hand. I’ve been in Hatzalah’s citywide dispatch center when emergency calls came in and I’ve been on the streets with Shomrim during times of community concern. I’ll always be there for the Jewish community and for every community of New York City.”

Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of NYPD Community Affairs Outreach and the highest-ranking yarmulke-wearing NYPD officer told YWN “I’ve been fortunate to have worked for Chief Maddrey while I was a Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Inspector and now, Inspector. Chief Maddrey has been an essential leader during many recent events affecting the community such as the lost child in Canarsie Park, the fire started outside Yeshiva of Flatbush by an individual filled with anti-Semitic rage, a credible terrorist threat against the Jewish community of New York City just two weeks ago on Shabbos, and many more. I’ve been in close contact with Chief Maddrey every step of the way for his guidance and support. Chief Maddrey’s caring demeanor and professionalism resonates throughout the entire city. We are all extremely fortunate to have him as our Chief of Department.”

Chief Maddrey joined the New York City Police Department in April 1991, and began his career on patrol in the 110 Precinct. He has also served in the 60, 67, 70, 72, 73, 75 and 77 Precincts, the Brooklyn South Task Force, Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, and Patrol Borough Brooklyn North. He was promoted to Sergeant in February 1998; Lieutenant in March 2001; Captain in May 2003; Deputy Inspector in December 2006; Inspector in November 2008; Deputy Chief in December 2011; and Assistant Chief in March 2015.

Chief Maddrey most recently served as Chief of Patrol, which commands eight borough commands further divided into 77 police precincts overseeing the majority of the Department’s uniformed officers on patrol. Each police precinct is responsible for the safety of its residents by enforcing the law and preserving the peace.

Previously, Chief Maddrey served as the Commanding Officer of the Housing Bureau; Commanding Officer of the Community Affairs Bureau; and Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North. He also commanded Housing Borough Brooklyn, the Brooklyn South Task Force, and the 73 and 75 Precincts. He served as Executive Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, the 60, 70 and 72 Precincts.

Chief Maddrey is currently enrolled in Touro University Law Center and is a May 2023 Juris Doctor candidate. He holds a Master of Science degree in Human Services Leadership from St. Joseph’s College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from John Jay College. He is also a 2007 graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)