MAGA: Donald Trump Receives Over $5 Million In Donations Following Indictment





Former President Donald Trump has reportedly received over $5 million in donations in the 48 hours since he was indicted on Thursday. According to Axios, Trump’s supporters contributed $4 million in the first 24 hours alone, with an additional $1 million the following day. The surge in funding appears to confirm Trump’s and his allies’ claims that an indictment would only endear him further to his base.

Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller said, “There’s a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution.” Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities in New York on Tuesday, with the Secret Service accompanying him as New York authorities book the president, take his fingerprints, and photograph him.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted Trump for his alleged involvement in paying hush money. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denounced the indictment as political persecution and a hoax. Meanwhile, Trump himself called DA Alvin Bragg just another participant in the years-long “witch hunt” against him.

Even some of Trump’s longtime critics expressed skepticism about the indictment, including 2016 GOP primary rival Jeb Bush. “Bragg’s predecessor didn’t take up the case. The Justice Department didn’t take up the case. Bragg first said he would not take up the case. This is very political, not a matter of justice. In this case, let the jury be the voters,” Bush tweeted on Saturday.

Trump is expected to travel from his home in Mar-a-Lago to New York City on Monday and spend his final night before the arraignment in Trump Tower. The funding surge suggests that the former president still has a significant following, even as he faces legal challenges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)