WATCH AND LISTEN: Zev Brenner Does Follow-Up On Heshy Goldstein of Aryeh Hospitality’s Atlantic City Pesach Debacle

As YWN reported two weeks ago, A Pesach getaway program scheduled to take place at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, dissolved into disaster due to what the director of the Pesach program described as a “huge financial scam.”
On Motzei Shabbos before Pesach, Zev Brenner of talkline Communications interviewed Heshy Goldstein, the owner of Aryeh Hospitality on the Atlantic City Pesach program Debacle. But many people re still demanding answers and wondering what transpired.
In a second episode, Zev Brenner interviewed Elan Kornblum of “Great Kosher Restaurants” who has covered the plight of the victims, Yossi Zablocki of “Destinations 613” who was scammed, Doni Schwartz of Passoverlistings.com who’s an expert on Pesach vacations & $700k investor Sinai Rubin.
Was it a bad gamble or Fraud?
Scam or was the owner conned?
What happens to the money for those that paid for the Passover program?
Was the owner scammed as he claimed or is there more to the story?
The only follow-up known cure onto mankind is to comply with the פסק of the venerated גדול-הדור whose 22nd יארצייט is already tomorrow:- Moreinu HoRav אביגדור הכהן Miller זצקקלה”ה :- Make פסח at home with your family.
Have we lost our way?
When did it become ok to have a 2 hour session where frum yiddin go on a public forum to bash and speak straight out lashon harah b’rabim on another yid?
Important note: 1. I do not know any of these ppl. 2. I never went to a Pesach program. 3. I have no opinion as to what happened here or what didn’t happen.
I just have a question that is bugging me to no end. We just got went through Pesach where we have every chumrah in the world. We ask a shaila if a dish touched another dish that was exposed to a s’fek S’feika of chometz. Yet, the Chofetz Chaim wrote an entire set of seforim on lashon harah and we teach our youngest children not to say a word about a friend even if it’s true and they are right, and when a Jew has a down fall (regardless if he is right or wrong) we publicly bash him and talk about his past?
This segment is full with ppl speaking the worst lashon harah about this man, talking about their past with him, encouraging ppl to go to authorities and file criminal complaints and more…THIS IS A SHAILA OF MESIRAH!!! Did these ppl ask the posek hador if MESIRAH is permitted here? Did anybody think of his wife and children? Even if you believe he is the worst thief (chalila) we have a Torah that tells us how to deal with such a situation and this sure don’t look like the recipe of a loving and observant nation.
I hear all the responses…We have to warn ppl so they don’t do it again….and the like…Everybody wants to do good. Everybody wants their moment of fame. Everybody has good intentions. As a famous person once said “The road to hell is paved with GOOD intentions!”
We are in very dangerous territory here. I shudder to think of the risk that these ppl took by talking publicly about another Jew. If the Divrei Chazal are true….then these ppl should all go beg this person for mechilah and hope that the Divrei Chazal aren’t true.
Above all, I recommend that we start living our own truth. Segulas, inspiring videos, trips to kevarim, tehillim chats etc…. are all important things to assure a bright future for our nation. But if we can totally ignore the worst warnings about lashon harah, rechilus, mesirah etc….it peteifies me as to how the Ribono Shel Oylam sees our worthiness as a nation.
I sure hope I am wrong here…