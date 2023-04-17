WATCH AND LISTEN: Zev Brenner Does Follow-Up On Heshy Goldstein of Aryeh Hospitality’s Atlantic City Pesach Debacle





As YWN reported two weeks ago, A Pesach getaway program scheduled to take place at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, dissolved into disaster due to what the director of the Pesach program described as a “huge financial scam.”

On Motzei Shabbos before Pesach, Zev Brenner of talkline Communications interviewed Heshy Goldstein, the owner of Aryeh Hospitality on the Atlantic City Pesach program Debacle. But many people re still demanding answers and wondering what transpired.

In a second episode, Zev Brenner interviewed Elan Kornblum of “Great Kosher Restaurants” who has covered the plight of the victims, Yossi Zablocki of “Destinations 613” who was scammed, Doni Schwartz of Passoverlistings.com who’s an expert on Pesach vacations & $700k investor Sinai Rubin.

Was it a bad gamble or Fraud?

Scam or was the owner conned?

What happens to the money for those that paid for the Passover program?

Was the owner scammed as he claimed or is there more to the story?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)