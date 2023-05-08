NEW POLL: Only 32% Of Americans Think Biden Mentally Fit To Serve





A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll has revealed that US President Joe Biden is facing a challenging re-election campaign, as the majority of American adults do not believe he has the mental or physical capacity to serve another term. The poll found that 63% of respondents believe Biden, who is 80 years old, lacks the “mental sharpness” required to serve as president, compared to only 32% who believe he does have the necessary capacity, while the remaining 5% had no opinion.

The same poll conducted a year ago found that 54% of respondents shared the same opinion. Similarly, 62% of respondents do not believe Biden is in good enough physical health to serve, while 33% believe he is, and the remaining 5% had no opinion.

In comparison, 54% of respondents believe former President Donald Trump, who is 76 years old, has the mental sharpness required to serve as president, while 64% believe he has the physical health to serve.

According to the poll, 26% of Americans believe only Biden is too old to serve as president, while only 1% said the same for only Trump. However, 43% believe that both men are too old for the office.

Biden’s job approval rating has also hit a new low at 36%, down six points since the same poll was conducted in February, while 56% of respondents disapprove of Biden’s performance so far. Moreover, the poll found that a majority of Americans think Trump did a better job of handling the economy than Biden, with 54% supporting Trump’s performance compared to only 36% who think Biden is doing a better job.

The poll results come nearly two weeks after Biden announced in a video that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would seek re-election. The video, titled “Freedom,” echoed his 2020 campaign message of fighting for the “soul of our nation,” uniting the country, and supporting the middle class. The video opens with footage of the January 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

As Biden’s re-election campaign begins, the poll results indicate that the president faces significant challenges in winning the support of the American electorate. However, the Biden campaign has yet to comment on the poll results.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)