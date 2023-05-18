TOTALLY GONE: Sen. Feinstein Has No Memory Of Her Senate Absence [HEAR THE AUDIO]





Senator Diane Feinstein of California returned to the Senate last week after a 2 1/2 month absence during which the 89-year-old underwent treatment for shingles.

The problem? She seems to have no recollection of being missing from Washington.

“What has the response from your colleagues been like? The well-wishes, what have you heard,” Ben Oreskes of the Los Angeles Times asked Feinstein about her return.

“What have I heard about what,” Feinstein replied.

Oreskes asked again about her absence, but the senator appeared to have no recollection of it.

“No, I haven’t been gone… I haven’t been gone I’ve been working,” she insisted. “I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know.”

Feinstein is the oldest US senator and has been serving in the position since 1992. She has already stated that she will not seek reelection in 2024.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)