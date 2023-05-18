Murderer of Chosson Hershy Schwartz Z”L Taken Into Custody In Florida





A suspect accused of murdering chosson Hershy Schwartz z”l in North Miami Beach on Sunday, February 19, was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, of Jacksonville, is charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery, armed carjacking, and weapons offenses.

Hershy z”l, originally from Monsey, was living in Miami Beach, where he was a member of chesed organizations, including Chesed Shel Emes and Chaverim of South Florida. Hershy z”l was a ben bayis for many years the home of Rabbi Marc Rosenberg, the head of Chesed Shel Emes of Florida.

He was found in his vehicle after being shot three times sometime overnight in a parking lot located at the corner of 1st Avenue and 167th Street in North Miami.

His murderer is now being held without bail.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)