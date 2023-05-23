UBER WITH GUNS: Ridesharing Service With Armed Drivers Seeking To Come To New York City





It’s no secret that New York City is being ravaged by violent crime. Now, a former bodyguard is looking to profit off it by launching a ridesharing app with armed drivers.

The company, Black Wolf, is currently operating in metro Atlanta area, and its founder, Kerry King Brown, says he wants to bring it to the Big Apple.

“Who are mostly on the news getting robbed?… The average person,” Brown told Atlanta News First. “What I’m creating is a necessary evil. It’s a necessity.”

In just a week after launching in the Atlanta area, the company’s app was downloaded more than 80,000 times.

“Every Black Wolf App vehicle comes equipped with GPS Tracking and Live-streaming technology that allows our riders to share with their loved ones,” the company says on its Facebook page.

For an additional base fee, riders can request to specifically be driven by an armed individual.

Black Wolf says all of its drivers undergo background checks and are required to take firearms training classes, as well as learn deescelation methods.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)