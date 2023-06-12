LIFE SENTENCE: Fox News Analyst Says Trump Could Be In Prison For Life If Guilty On Even One Charge





Renowned Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley says former President Donald Trump is facing a life sentence if convicted on even a single count from the extensive list of charges levied against him by the Justice Department last week. Turley’s comments came during his appearance on Fox News, where he discussed the potential consequences of the indictment, which focuses on Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment accuses Trump of violating the Espionage Act, with federal prosecutors alleging that his actions jeopardized national security, foreign relations, the safety of the U.S. military, and the integrity of sensitive intelligence collection methods.

Speaking about Trump’s age, Turley stated, “The problem is, he’s got to run the table — he’s 76 years old. All the government has to do is stick the landing on one count, and he could have a terminal sentence. You’re talking about crimes that have a 10- or 20-year period as a maximum.”

Turley further emphasized that the evidence presented in the recently unveiled indictment is compelling. While acknowledging that the defense has yet to present its side, he cautioned that initial indictments tend to be stronger and may be difficult to refute. Turley highlighted the potential impact of damaging statements made by Trump’s former counsel, stating, “Some of the evidence is coming from his former counsel, and these are very damaging statements made against him. It may be hard to move those.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)