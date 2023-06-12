BLOWOUT NUMBERS: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Gets 169 MILLION Views, Fox Threatens to Sue





Fox News has reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to Tucker Carlson as he expands his new series on Twitter, which has already garnered an impressive 169 million combined views for its initial two episodes. The contract dispute between Fox and its former star host, who was removed from the network in April following the Dominion settlement, carries significant implications for the conservative media landscape.

Under the title “Tucker on Twitter,” Carlson and his expanding production team are striving to establish Elon Musk’s social media platform as a news hub. The cease-and-desist letter, prominently marked “NOT FOR PUBLICATION,” asserts Fox’s claim. Despite the ongoing payments to Carlson, the network maintains that his contract stipulates exclusive content for Fox until December 31, 2024.

Carlson is invoking the First Amendment as he defends his right to post on Twitter and argues that Fox has breached his contract in substantial ways. The initial episodes of “Tucker on Twitter” featured Carlson delivering monologues directly to the camera. Sources reveal that Carlson intends to refine the format by incorporating longer, more diverse episodes and featuring guest appearances.

According to reports, prominent figures are said to be lined up as guests for future episodes. Justin Wells, Carlson’s executive producer, recently tweeted, “Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump.” Harmeet Dhillon, one of Carlson’s legal representatives alongside Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to Axios expressing discontent with Fox News: “Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations.”

The statement continued, “Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election. Tucker will not be silenced by anyone… He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country and will remain so.”

