CATSKILLS: Yeshiva Bochur Airlifted To Trauma Center After Hiking Accident





A yeshiva bochur in a Catskills camp was airlifted to Albany Medical Center on Tuesday after falling approximately 15 feet and striking his head.

Catskills Hatzolah immediately rushed to the area after the accident, which occurred on Ulster Heights Road.

Hatzolah and other emergency personnel extricated the victim from the area, and subsequently transported him to the hospital via Medevac with a head injury.

Please daven for Chuna Nosson ben Miriam Raizel.

