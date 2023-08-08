Lawmakers and Community Leaders Pack the House at Boro Park JCC Legislative BBQ





(By: Sandy Eller)

Dozens of elected officials were among the hundreds of people who spent an evening networking and discussing shared goals at the Jewish Community Council of Boro Park’s second annual legislative barbeque, held on August 2nd at the Brooklyn Square Rooftop. The barbeque has become the event of the year for Boro Park, celebrating partnerships and efforts benefitting local residents and often extending to Jewish communities both near and far.

The high energy event drew elected officials at the federal, state and city levels, as well as community and organizational leaders, and paid tribute to six outstanding individuals: United States House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Fidelis Care Senior Vice President Scott Averill, New York City Community Affairs Unit Commissioner Fred Kreizman, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Heritage Levavot founder Mrs. Olga Lipschitz.

City Councilman Kalman Yeger was the evening’s emcee, introducing the many speakers of the night, starting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a devoted friend of the Boro Park community for decades. Schumer spoke enthusiastically about the millions of dollars he secured for shuls, yeshivas and major Jewish organizations.

“There were some in my party who said, ‘We don’t give money to religious organizations,’ and I said, ’Oh yes, we do.’” said Schumer. “Our yeshivas got as much money as all the other public schools – over $300 million dollars.”

That federal perspective was also shared by Jeffries, who noted that the Jewish community has experienced over 2,000 years of pain, persecution and pogroms.

“Whenever we see a community under assault, it is our moral responsibility to stand with that community and so I pledge, in this era of rising anti-Semitism, is that we will always stand with Boro Park Jewish community and Jewish communities all across the country until we crush anti-Semitism, bury it in the ground, never to be seen again,” said Jeffries.

Mrs. Lipschitz marveled at seeing political leaders openly expressing their love for the Jewish community, a stark contrast to her childhood memories of war-torn Hungary. Similarly highlighting strong local relationships, Averill reiterated Fidelis Cares’ commitment to supporting the community by making health insurance available to area residents.

One of several to address the room who was raised in Boro Park born, Kreizman spoke about his return to public service after years of private sector work, and praised Mayor Eric Adams and Boro Park JCC for their shared commitment to the local community.

“This is my home and it is a homecoming for me to come here and accept this award, not only for me, but for the whole administration,” remarked Kreizman.

Reynoso, who lit the Borough Hall Chanukah menorah this year together with a Holocaust survivor, lauded Boro Park JCC for helping those who are in greatest need of assistance.

“Spread love – it’s the Brooklyn way, and nobody does that better than the Boro Park JCC,” said Reynoso.

Eichenstein credited Boro Park JCC CEO Rabbi Avi Greenstein with taking the organization to the next level and, as one of the night’s honorees, suggested that perhaps their positions should have been reversed.

“I should be presenting the Boro Park JCC with the award,” remarked Eichenstein. “Boro Park JCC may be just two blocks from my office but at times it feels like we are just one long office, with us sending constituents to their office and vice versa.”

Boro Park JCC president Isaac Stern highlighted the organization’s ongoing initiatives that help residents find jobs, acquire training, health insurance and food assistance, and assist with immigration and parenting issues. While many hailed Boro Park JCC for its efforts, Stern shone the spotlight in a different direction.

“All we do is complain about our elected officials,” said Stern adding, “The fact is that we at the BPJCC are able to help thousands and thousands and thousands of people because of how the elected officials go out of their way to help us, so tonight we are here to say thank you.”

Gratefully acknowledging the event’s sponsors – Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Brooklyn Square and Fidelis Care, Greenstein categorized Boro Park JCC as a safety net for the community and underscored its mission of “helping with heart.” He described seeing the vast event space filled with people whose tireless efforts benefit area residents as an exhilarating experience for everyone present.

“Day in and day out, there are countless people who work together to ensure that people’s needs are being met, a dynamic goal that keeps on evolving,” said Greenstein. “We are thankful to be able to continue doing what we have been doing for years and are deeply appreciative of our many partners who spend their days, and often their nights, advocating for others and finding ways to better their lives.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)