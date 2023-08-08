US Embassy ‘Open Passport Days’ in Modiin





The US Embassy has notified Chaim V’Chessed of a beneficial service which they will be offering to the community later this month. The Embassy will hold two ‘Open Days’ for DS-11 Passport Applications in Modiin. This will be a walk-in event, with no appointments needed, for eligible applicants.

Only DS-11 passport applications will be accepted. These are mainly for minors who need their parents to sign or first-time adult applicants. See here to learn if you are eligible to use the DS-11 form.

DS-82 and DS-5504 applications will also be accepted through a drop box on site. Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications will not be accepted.

See here for Chaim V’Chessed’s detailed list of passport renewal requirements.

The event will be held at the Municipality Sport Center Basketball Gym, located at 5 Emek Zvulun Street in Modi’in. It will take place on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM without an appointment. All applicants who are in line by 1PM will be served.

All passports should be returned by Israel Post and are expected to be received within 6-8 weeks. There will be no pick ups nor will emergency passport applications be accepted.

Please note: If you have an existing appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, you must cancel the appointments before you come or you will not be accepted.

A large turnout is expected and wait times could be anywhere between one and six hours. The Embassy cautions that applicants may be required to wait outside without shade, water or restrooms.