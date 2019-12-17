Melbourne Leads The First Major Siyum Hashas In The World [PHOTOS]





The jewish community in Melbourne began the first major Siyum HaShas in the world. On Monday night more than a thousand people sat down to a three course dinner in the Pullman hotel.

HaRav Ephrayim Shapiro from Miami, who in his mesmerising speech, riveted the audience with his very powerful message of the importance and value of learning Torah. Also gracing the event was Shloime Gertner, the famous singer from London with his beautiful melodious voice. The event was brought forward because it is summer in “down under” and people are away during the actual time of the siyum.

Veteran Maggid shiur Rav Yoel Friedman concluded the shas with newly appointed Rov of Adass Israel Rav Shlome Kohn began the Pesicahas Hashas. Two new participants of the 13th cycle related to the audience of their personal odyssey of completing shas.

Many lomdei Daf Yomi in Melbourne learnt more than a daf a day in recent months in order to be mesayem earlier. They are now starting Omud Yomi in Brochos until Jan 20th when they rejoin the regular Daf Yomi Schedule.

Photo credits Danny Weiss / dwprophoto.com.au

