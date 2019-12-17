Palestinian Violence Around Jerusalem Erupts On Tuesday





On both the north and south sides of Jerusalem, Palestinians took to violence in an attempt to harm Israeli citizens on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred in the northern neighborhood of Issawiya, which is located northeast of Mount Scopus and French Hill. Palestinian terrorists attacked security forces from the Border Police. The terrorists threw stones and shot fireworks at security officers in an attempt to hurt them and the civilians whom they were protecting.

Making matters worse, a number of left-wing Israeli protesters were present at the riot and attempted to prevent security forces from stopping the riot and arresting the perpetrators. B’Chasdei Hashem no major injuries were reported.

A bit later, on the southern side of Jerusalem, IDF soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian terrorist who was in the middle of throwing a firebomb in the form of a molotov cocktail at Israeli motorists on the tunnel road of Highway 60.

The terrorist was injured before he could release the bomb and was then transported to a local hospital. He was listed as being in moderate condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







