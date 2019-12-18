Hundreds Of Lomdei HaDaf To Gather As One For Momentous Seudas Siyum In Lakewood





In the aftermath of the historic Daf Yomi Siyum HaShas, at which tens of thousands of Yidden will gather to celebrate the completion of Talmud Bavli, a special Seudas Siyum will be held in Lakewood for the hundreds of Lomdei HaDaf who have reached the milestone of finishing Shas.

The Seudas Siyum will take place on Motzoei Shabbos, Jan. 4, in the Fountain Ballroom, and will be free of charge for the Mesaymim and their wives. The program will feature an elaborate seudah, as is fitting for such a momentous occasion, and the participation of Gedolei Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshiva, who will grace the evening with their presence and prescient words of Torah.

An organizer explains that there is an explicit halacha to make a festive seudah upon celebrating a siyum, and the completion of the entire Shas certainly is an occasion deserving of celebration. It will be a truly remarkable gathering as Yidden of all stripes, of all ages and from all sectors of the frum world come together as one. As Lakewood has grown, the community has expanded to include Daf Yomi shiurim that include Kollel yungaleit, balhabatim, chassidim, Sefardim, seniors etc. For some of them, this will be their first time completing the Daf Yomi cycle. For others, it may be their second, third, fourth or even fifth time. The common denominator between them all is that they spent the past 7 ½ years toiling every day over one page of Gemara, and are now able to rejoice upon this remarkable achievement.

One Lomed HaDaf relates, “I have spent 3 hours every day for the past 7 ½ years studying the Daf. I really feel like I am about to reach a huge milestone in my life. I am looking forward eagerly to the massive Agudath Yisroel siyum. In addition, I am anticipating the Seudas Siyum in Lakewood, where all my fellow Lomdim who learned the Daf will rejoice as one. Such a wonderful occasion deserves to be celebrated!”

This sentiment is echoed by hundreds of others who wake up early to learn before heading off to work or stay up until the wee hours of the night to make sure never to miss a day’s Daf.

R’ Munish Jacobs, a Daf Yomi Magid Shiur, adds, “These are people who spend whatever time they have available immersed in their learning. This shows that, in truth, their entire day is devoted to the Ribono Shel Olam. Even when they are working or busy with familiar obligations, their true place is in the bais medrash. That is how the Daf affects their lives, and that is the celebration of the Seudah. We will be celebrating the fact that the Lomdei HaDaf are Hashem’s army. They have devoted themselves to serving Him. The gathering will be hundreds of Yidden of all kinds declaring their allegiance to Him and His Torah.”

He adds, “What a person celebrates shows who he really is and what he really values. Sefarim Hakedoshim point out that no one ever makes a party when they do an aveirah. Even people who fallprey to the yeitzer hara at times don’t celebrate their sins. But holy Yidden come together to celebrate their accomplishments in Torah.

That is because this is what is truly important to us. Studying the Daf and learning Torah in general is the most important thing in our lives, and that is why we will gather to celebrate it in such a grand manner.”

Rabbi Yechiel Berman, an askan involved in organizing the event, put it as follows, “I am very excited about the upcoming siyum event. Due to the fact that the families will be able to participate as well, they will have the rare chance to see the true honor their husband/father deserves. They deserve to feel extremely good that their husband or father is part of such a special accomplishment. And how much more excited, proud and supportive they will be now that he will continue through Shas again.”

All Lomdei HaDaf and their wives are invited to join in the Seudas Siyum free of charge. Accommodations are also being made for parents and children. To RSVP for the Seudas Siyum, please call 732-232-8656.







