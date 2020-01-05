KMR Tours Presents a Weekend with Avraham Fried: January 16 – January 27, 2020





KMR Tours will be returning to the Miramonte Resort & Spa at the beautiful Indian Wells Resort.

Discover Miramonte Resort & Spa, a tranquil four-diamond Palm Springs spa resort with boutique-like style and classic sophistication.

Located in Indian Wells, the heart of the valley and nestled at the base of the scenic Santa Rosa Mountains this Palm Springs resort boasts spacious accommodations, impeccable service, an award winning spa, and world-class golf.

Click here to receive a quote and information.

Joining us for the full weekend, Avraham Fried will be leading two separate musical events, taking us through his legendary repertoire of the music we grew up with.

Music will be led by Mendy Hershokowitz of Sababa Band and Accompanied by the Shirah Choir. Dates of the musical event are Thursday January 23rd and Motzie Shabbos January 25th.

KMR guests will also be fortunate to have Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky from Park East Synagogue alongside the Shira choir during Teffilos.

Click here to receive a quote and information.

Relax and unwind amid 11 acres of Mediterranean-village inspired gardens and romantic architecture. You’ll be swept away by the pure serenity, and picturesque setting of this Indian Wells resort.

Resort features include 215 well-appointed guestrooms, suites and villas, two on-site dining locations, three pools, including Piedmont Pool an adult only pool, and an award winning spa. The program dates are starting January 16th through January 27th, 2020.

Click to receive the KMR Winter 2020 E-Brochure

Click here to receive a quote and information.







