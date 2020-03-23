MANDATORY 14 Day Quarantine If You Arrive In Florida From NY/NJ





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he is issuing an executive order that calls for a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travelers coming from airports in New York and New Jersey.

“Today there’s over 190 direct flights from the New York City area to the state of Florida, and I would reckon, given the outbreak there, that every single flight has somebody on it who’s positive for Covid-19,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

There are at least 1,171 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in Florida, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases.

DeSantis said travelers will be met by local or state law enforcement, as well as personnel from the Florida Department of Health. Passengers will also be subject to temperature checks, DeSantis said. Passengers planning to stay with family in Florida would not be exempt from the order.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

DeSantis said the order “will go out today.”

The governor said he believes New York State’s shelter-in-place order may have contributed a surge in visitors to his state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







