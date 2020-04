The world-renowned chazzan R’ Yitchak Meir Helfgot, who was hospitalized in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus was b’chasdei Hashem released from the hospital erev 2nd days of Pesach.

R’ Helfgot, still looking quite weak and receiving supplementary oxygen, posted a video thanking everyone for their support and tefillos.

The public is asked to continue davening for the full recovery of R’ Yitzchak Meir ben Chaya Pesya b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)