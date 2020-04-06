GOOD NEWS: Improvement In Condition Of Chazzan Yitzchak Meir Helfgot





There has been a discernible improvement in the condition of the world-renowned chazzan R’ Yitchak Meir Helfgot, who was hospitalized due to the coronavirus and is still in need of much Rachamei Shamayim, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“Thank you to Am Yisrael who responded and davened for the Chazzan Yitzchak Meir ben Chaya Pesya,” one of R’ Helfgot’s family members told B’Chadrei.

“We’re happy to inform you that there has been a discernible improvement in his condition. Please continue to daven until his refuah shelaimah b’toch cholei Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







