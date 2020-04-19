Virtual Yarchei Kallah Continues After Pesach: Beginning Keitsad Mevarchim On Monday

Sponsored Content





The Yarchei Kallah started almost four weeks ago to provide an organized framework of high-level learning to motivated participants. Lomdim from Eretz Yisrael, Europe, Australia, and across the US joined in the virtual limud b’iyun. The program includes a hachana shiur, copies of mareh mekomos, and live, in-depth shiurim from world-renowned maggidei shiur.

The maggidei shiur have included R’ Yosef Elefant, R’ Moshe Aaron Friedman, R’ Tzvi Greenberg, R’ Moshe Greenfield, R’ Sholom Kamenetsky, R’ Mordechai Linzer, R’ Aaron Lopianski, R’ Avrohom Schorr, R’ Chatzkel Weinfeld, and R’ Avrohom Ziskind shlit’a. In addition, R’ Elya Brudny and R’ Binyomin Finkel shlit’a both addressed the program with divrei chizzuk before Yom Tov.

Before Pesach there were also halacha shiurim given by R’ Nissen Kaplan and R’ Meir Tzvi Spitzer shlit’a.

The shiurim are streamed live on Torah Anytime daily.

To join or receive the mareh mekomos and shiurim please go to Join the Yarchei Kallah.

If you’d like a chavrusa, please email [email protected]







