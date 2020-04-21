Kim Jong-un In “Grave Danger” After Surgery: Reports





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in “grave danger” following a surgical procedure, CNN and Reuters reported Monday evening.

The dictator underwent a cardiovascular procedure, state media indicates. Rumors began to swirl about Jong-un’s health after he did not attend a anniversary event for the birthday of its founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sun.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” Daily NK reported.

Breaking: The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health is in grave danger following a surgery, a US official with direct knowledge tells me. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 21, 2020

DEVELOPING STORY







