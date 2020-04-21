Kim Jong-un In “Grave Danger” After Surgery: Reports

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. South Korea said Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, it conveyed a message by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wishing him a happy birthday, which is believed to be Jan. 8. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in “grave danger” following a surgical procedure, CNN and Reuters reported Monday evening.

The dictator underwent a cardiovascular procedure, state media indicates. Rumors began to swirl about Jong-un’s health after he did not attend a anniversary event for the birthday of its founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sun.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” Daily NK reported.

DEVELOPING STORY