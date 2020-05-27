Garden State Pkwy & NJ Turnpike To Get Massive Toll Hikes





A plan to hike tolls on the Garden State Parkway by 27% and New Jersey Turnpike by 36% was adopted by the Turnpike Authority on Wednesday; the tolls hikes were rammed through without the public being able to participate in person due to the ongoing statewide ‘stay at home’ order.

The proposed toll hikes would take effect Sept. 13.

They would result in an average increase by about $1.30 on the Turnpike, while cash tolls at mainline toll plazas on the Parkway would rise by 40 cents, to $1.90.

The extra revenue would be used to fund a $24 billion construction plan, which includes widening 15 sections of the Turnpike and Parkway, and installing cashless tolls.

