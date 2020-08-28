WATCH IT: Uber Passenger In Australia Finds Out His Driver Is Jewish





When a passenger in an Uber taxi in Melbourne found out that his driver was Jewish, he insisted on leaving the car immediately, saying: “I’m not going to ride with a Jew,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“About 45 seconds into the trip, the man asked me if my name was Naftoli and if I was Jewish,” said the 60-year-old Uber driver, who was wearing a yarmulke on his Uber app photo. “When I answered that I was, he then said that he didn’t want a Jew driving him and asked to get out.”

“I pulled over to the curb, and as he was getting out, he started calling me names such as Jewish scumbag,” he continued. “I was quite shaken by this and was concerned that he would assault me.”

The driver reported the incident to Uber.

“This horrifying escalation in anti-Semitism must stop,” said the chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), Dr. Dvir Abramovich.

“Harassment, verbal assaults and stomach-churning intimidation against Jews are becoming a feature of our daily life, and I am deeply concerned that such violent words may result in serious injury or death.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







