Two Israelis Expelled From Ukraine Following Violence At Kever Of Reb Nachman

Following the violence at the Kever of Reb Nachman of Breslov in Uman earlier this week, two Israelis were expelled from Ukraine.

Deputy Minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko said, “The national police and the immigration authority have decided to expel two Israelis who were acting aggressively and incited violence. If actions such as these, that are akin to hooligan actions, are perpetrated by other foreign citizens, they too will be expelled from the country.”

The Minister posted to social media and said, “Pilgrims, please remember that you are guests in Ukraine. Ukrainians are a tolerant people but we will not tolerate rude and uncivil behavior and violence on your part.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)