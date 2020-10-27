DRIVE THROUGH? Car Slams Into Drug Store On Route 59 At Airmont Road Near Monsey [PHOTOS]

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a crash in the shopping center at Airmont Rd & Rt 59, Tuesday afternoon. Ramapo Police says a vehicle went through the window & into “Drug Mart Pharmacy”.

Thankfully, there are no injuries reported. The Tallman FD & Airmont Building Department have been called to scene for structural concerns.

Ramapo Valley Ambulance & Rockland Paramedics also responded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)