The Day After: Israel Prepares List Of Demands For New Iran Deal

Senior Israeli government officials are preparing a list of key demands for the “day after,” in anticipation of renewed international negotiations with Iran, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Israeli officials insist that they have resigned themselves to the fact that the US and other countries will be resuming negotiations with Iran in the near future regardless of who is the next US president.

The list has not been made public but the demands are expected to include measures to ensure Iran does not obtain vital materials for the nuclear fission process, a complete halt to Iran’s missile program, a considerable extension of the timetable of the agreement, and a commitment by Iran to cease all support for terror.

The Israeli officials emphasized that their preparations began long ago as even President Donald Trump has stated that he will renew negotiations with Iran in order to reach a revised deal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)