A woman was R”L stuck and killed by a vehicle in Flatbush, Tuesday evening.

Flatbush Hatzolah was on the scene at around 5:30PM, and transported the approximately 60-year-old victim to Maimonides Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save her life, and she was Niftar.

The vehicle remained on the scene, and the NYPD was investigating the incident.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

