Weapon Used In Scientist’s Killing Was Made In Israel, Iran’s State TV Claims

The weapon used in the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday was made in Israel, Iranian media outlets stated on Monday.

“The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry,” an unnamed source told state TV’s English language Press TV. The report was not corroborated by any identified sources or images.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency claimed on Sunday that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a remote-controlled automatic machine gun from a Nissan truck nearby without any human perpetrators at the scene. However, witnesses of the attacks said that human gunmen were present at the scene. The Fars version of the attack was not confirmed by Iran or attributed to any official sources.

Fakhrizadeh’s funeral took place in Tehran on Monday and Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami vowed that Iran would avenge his killing.

“The enemies know and I, as a soldier, tell them that no crime, no terror and no stupid act will go unanswered by the Iranian people,” Hatami said in a televised speech.

